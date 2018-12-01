  • search

Calicut University B.Com. First Semester Result 2018 declared, how to check

By Simran Kashyap
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Dec 1: The Calicut University B.Com. First Semester Result 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    Calicut University B.Com. First Semester Result 2018 declared, how to check

    An NDTV report quoting sources said that the the results had been declared. The report however stated that since the declaration of the result the website was inaccessible. This had led to considerable amount of panic and confusion among the students. The results are available on universityofcalicut.info.

    How to check Calicut University B.Com. First Semester Result 2018:

    Read more about:

    calicut university results

    Story first published: Saturday, December 1, 2018, 6:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 1, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue