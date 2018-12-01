Calicut University B.Com. First Semester Result 2018 declared, how to check

New Delhi, Dec 1: The Calicut University B.Com. First Semester Result 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

An NDTV report quoting sources said that the the results had been declared. The report however stated that since the declaration of the result the website was inaccessible. This had led to considerable amount of panic and confusion among the students. The results are available on universityofcalicut.info.

How to check Calicut University B.Com. First Semester Result 2018:

Go to universityofcalicut.info or www.cupbresults.uoc.ac.in

or Click on exam results tab

Enter the result page

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout