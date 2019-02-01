Calicut blasts: NIA arrests second accused on arrival from Saudi Arabia

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 01: An absconder in the Calicut twin blasts case has been arrested upon his arrival from Saudi Arabia.

The National Investigation Agency arrested P P Yoosaf, who originally hails from Kannur district.

The cases pertains to the twin IED blasts that had occurred at KSRTC and Mofussil Bus Stands in Calicut (Kozhikode) City on 3rd March 2006, causing injuries to two persons besides damage to property.

It may be recalled that on January 23 another accused connected to the same case was arrested on arrival from Saudi Arabia.

The NIA took over the investigation from the Kerala police in 2009. The trial against four accused was completed in 2011 and the court had sentenced the accused persons to life imprisonment.

The conspiracy was hatched by T Nasir to protests against the denial of bail to the Muslim accused persons involved in the Marad communal riots of 2003.