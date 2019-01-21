Calcutta University BA, B.Sc. Part I Result announced; check now

Kolkata, Jan 21: The University of Calcutta has released the result of B.A./B.Sc. Part-I (Honours/General & Major) Examination, 2018 (Under 1+1+1 System) on its official website today.

Candidates who have appeared in BA, B.Sc (Part I) Hons, General & Major exam in 2018 can check the official site of West Bengal Examination Results 2018 at wbresults.nic.in or exametc.com.

Steps to Check Calcutta University Result 2018 for Part 1 BA, BSc, Gen

Go to official result portal: www.wbresults.nic.in .

. Click on the BA, B.Sc. result link available on the portal.

A new window will open. In the new window enter your examination roll number in the space provided.

Submit and view your result.

Immediately after downloading the online marksheet candidates should check the entries. Errors, if any, should be rectified from the University authorities at the earliest.