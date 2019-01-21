Keep youself updated with latestKolkata News
Calcutta University BA, B.Sc. Part I Result announced; check now
Kolkata, Jan 21: The University of Calcutta has released the result of B.A./B.Sc. Part-I (Honours/General & Major) Examination, 2018 (Under 1+1+1 System) on its official website today.
Candidates who have appeared in BA, B.Sc (Part I) Hons, General & Major exam in 2018 can check the official site of West Bengal Examination Results 2018 at wbresults.nic.in or exametc.com.
Steps to Check Calcutta University Result 2018 for Part 1 BA, BSc, Gen
- Go to official result portal: www.wbresults.nic.in.
- Click on the BA, B.Sc. result link available on the portal.
- A new window will open. In the new window enter your examination roll number in the space provided.
- Submit and view your result.
Immediately after downloading the online marksheet candidates should check the entries. Errors, if any, should be rectified from the University authorities at the earliest.