Calcutta University BA BSc Part 1 result 2018 declared, how to check

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Smriti Pathak

New Delhi, Jan 22: The Calcutta University BA BSc Part 1 result 2018 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The result has been released for Honours/ General and Major. The result is available on the official result portal for examinations conducted in West Bengal. On November 29, the University had declared results for the BA, BSc. Part 1 exam. The results for B.Com. Part 1 exam (under 1+1+1 system) was declared on January 11 for General and Majors courses. The results are available on www.wbresults.nic.in.

How to check Calcutta University BS BSc Part 1 Result 2018:

Go to www.wbresults.nic.in

Click on the results link

A new window will open

Enter your roll number

Enter

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout