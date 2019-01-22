  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Calcutta University BA BSc Part 1 result 2018 declared, how to check

    By Smriti Pathak
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 22: The Calcutta University BA BSc Part 1 result 2018 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    Calcutta University BA BSc Part 1 result 2018 declared, how to check

    The result has been released for Honours/ General and Major. The result is available on the official result portal for examinations conducted in West Bengal. On November 29, the University had declared results for the BA, BSc. Part 1 exam. The results for B.Com. Part 1 exam (under 1+1+1 system) was declared on January 11 for General and Majors courses. The results are available on www.wbresults.nic.in.

    How to check Calcutta University BS BSc Part 1 Result 2018:

    • Go to www.wbresults.nic.in
    • Click on the results link
    • A new window will open
    • Enter your roll number
    • Enter
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    Read more about:

    calcutta results

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 22, 2019, 7:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue