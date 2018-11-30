Calcutta University BA BSc Part 1 exam results declared

New Delhi, Nov 30: The Calcutta University BA BSc Part 1 exam results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

University of Calcutta had announced the results for Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) Part I (Honours, General and Major) Examination 2017 on the official results website of the varsity in July, 2018. The Calcutta University has hosted the provisional pre-publication status of marks for B.A./ B.Sc. Part-I (Honours/ Major) exam on its result portal, wbresults.nic.in.

How to download Calcutta University BA, BSc Part 1 exam results:

Go to wbresults.nic.in

Click on the link 'B.A./ B.Sc. Part-I (Honours/ Major) Examination, 2018'.

Enter roll number

Submit

View result

Take a printout