Calcutta University BA BSc Part 1 exam results declared

By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, Nov 30: The Calcutta University BA BSc Part 1 exam results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    University of Calcutta had announced the results for Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) Part I (Honours, General and Major) Examination 2017 on the official results website of the varsity in July, 2018. The Calcutta University has hosted the provisional pre-publication status of marks for B.A./ B.Sc. Part-I (Honours/ Major) exam on its result portal, wbresults.nic.in.

    How to download Calcutta University BA, BSc Part 1 exam results:

    • Go to wbresults.nic.in
    • Click on the link 'B.A./ B.Sc. Part-I (Honours/ Major) Examination, 2018'.
    • Enter roll number
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Friday, November 30, 2018, 7:53 [IST]
