  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Calcutta High Court to remain closed from Friday to Monday

    By
    |

    Kolkata, July 09: The Calcutta High Court will remain closed from Friday to Monday due to imposition of a fresh spell of lockdown in containment zones of the city and for sanitisation of the court buildings, its Registrar General said.

    Calcutta High Court to remain closed from Friday to Monday
    Calcutta High Court

    The Chief Justice has suspended judicial and administrative works of the Calcutta High Court from July 10 to 13 on account of a new phase of lockdown in the city declaring considerable part of it as containment zones, Registrar General Rai Chattopadhyay said in a notification on Thursday.

    Coronavirus: West Bengal to club containment, buffer zones; enforce tougher lockdown from July 9

    A thorough sanitisation process in the three buildings of the high court will also be conducted during this period, she said.

    The high court had reopened its doors for physical hearing of cases on June 11 after a gap of over two and half months as normal functioning was stopped owing to the lockdown.

    It had been taking up only very urgent matters through video conference hearings.

    The West Bengal government had on Tuesday decided to expand the areas under lockdown and impose tougher restrictions from 5 pm on July 9 to stem the spike in COVID-19 cases.

    More CALCUTTA HIGH COURT News

    Read more about:

    calcutta high court

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue