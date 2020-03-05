  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Calcutta HC stays Centre's 'Leave India Notice' to Polish student

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Mar 05: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday stayed the Centre's notice asking a Polish student to leave India for allegedly participating in a protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the city.

    Calcutta High Court

    Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya restrained the government from giving effect to the notice till March 18 when the court will pass an order on the student's petition.

    Kamil Siedczynski, the student from Poland who is enrolled for a Masters' degree in the Department of Comparative Literature at Jadavpur University, was served a 'Leave India Notice' dated February 14 from the Foreigners' Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Kolkata.

    Opposing the Poland citizen's prayer, the central government told the court that being a student visa holder, a foreigner cannot challenge a law passed by the Indian Parliament.

    In his petition before the high court, Siedczynski prayed for a restraining order on the authorities from giving effect to the notice, which asked him to leave India within 14 days of receiving the notice, and from deporting him.

    Since he received the notice on February 24, he was required to leave the country by March 9.

    PTI

    More CALCUTTA HIGH COURT News

    Read more about:

    calcutta high court

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X