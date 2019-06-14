Calcutta HC questions Mamata govt on doctors’ strike, directs to find solution

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, June 14: The Calcutta High Court has refused to pass any interim order on the strike by junior doctors at state-run hospitals in protest against the attack on two of their colleagues by family members of a patient.

Doctors in major metro cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai, are on protest in solidarity with counterparts in Kolkata where a standoff is underway between the Mamata Banerjee government and junior doctors.

Doctors strike: Union health minister appeals to Bengal CM not to make it prestige issue

A division bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice Suvra Ghosh asked the state government to persuade the striking doctors to resume work and provide usual services to patients.