    Calcutta HC questions Mamata govt on doctors’ strike, directs to find solution

    By
    |

    Kolkata, June 14: The Calcutta High Court has refused to pass any interim order on the strike by junior doctors at state-run hospitals in protest against the attack on two of their colleagues by family members of a patient.

    Doctors in major metro cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai, are on protest in solidarity with counterparts in Kolkata where a standoff is underway between the Mamata Banerjee government and junior doctors.

    Doctors strike: Union health minister appeals to Bengal CM not to make it prestige issue

    A division bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice Suvra Ghosh asked the state government to persuade the striking doctors to resume work and provide usual services to patients.

    Story first published: Friday, June 14, 2019, 15:35 [IST]
