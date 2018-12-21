Calcutta HC to hear West Bengal Govt's plea against BJP's 'rath yatra'

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Kolkata, Dec 21: Calcutta High Court's Chief Justice bench agreed to hear the state government's petition challenging single bench order which allowed BJP's yatra in West Bengal. The hearing to begin at 11 am.

Calcutta High Court on Thursday gave permission for the three yatras of BJP in West Bengal and directed that the administration should ensure that there is no breach of law and order.

According to reports, while ruling the court directed that authorities in the respective districts will have to be informed 24 hours in advance about the yatra. It directed the administration to ensure law and order during the yatra events.

BJP president Amit Shah was scheduled to flag off three chariots from different parts of the state. The chariots were meant to travel across the state's 42 parliamentary constituencies over the next one-and-a-half months before concluding in Kolkata, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was likely to address a rally. The 'Rath Yatra' was scheduled to start from Cooch Behar district on December 7, but was stalled, following which the BJP had moved the high court.