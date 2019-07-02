  • search
    Calcutta HC extends interim protection from arrest to ex- Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Kolkata, July 02: Calcutta High Court on Tuesday extends the interim protection from arrest, to former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar till 22nd July. Main petition to be heard on July 15, modification plea on him traveling outside Kolkata will be heard on July 22.

    Earlier, Kumar, who recently moved the Calcutta High Court seeking quashing of the CBI notice against him, was granted protection from coercive action till July 10 but was asked to cooperate with the agency in investigation into the case.

    File photo of Rajeev Kumar
    In April, the CBI had told the Supreme Court that Kumar's custodial interrogation was necessary as he was not cooperating in the probe and was "evasive" and "arrogant" in answering the queries put to him during questioning.

