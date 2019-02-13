  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CAG report on Rafale deal neither complete nor fully correct: Mayawati

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 13: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati slammed the CAG report on the controversial Rafale deal as "neither complete nor fully correct in the eyes of the public".

    CAG report on Rafale deal neither complete nor fully correct: Mayawati

    "The much awaited CAG report on Rafale tabled in Rajya Sabha is neither complete nor fully correct in the eyes of public. Why constitutional bodies are under stress and are not been able to work with full honesty in the BJP government. Country is worried," Mayawati said.

    Also Read | CAG Rafale Report: Audit notes IAF did not define ASQRs properly

    The much awaited CAG report on the Rafale deal is a mixed bag for the opposition and government, giving them both enough ammunition to ensure that the politics around the fighter jets will not die down anytime soon.

    The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on Rafale, tabled in the Rajya Sabha, said that the deal negotiated by the NDA in 2016 was 2.86 percent cheaper than what was negotiated by the UPA in 2007.

    Read more about:

    mayawati rafale deal cag

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 13, 2019, 13:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue