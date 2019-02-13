CAG report on Rafale deal neither complete nor fully correct: Mayawati

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 13: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati slammed the CAG report on the controversial Rafale deal as "neither complete nor fully correct in the eyes of the public".

"The much awaited CAG report on Rafale tabled in Rajya Sabha is neither complete nor fully correct in the eyes of public. Why constitutional bodies are under stress and are not been able to work with full honesty in the BJP government. Country is worried," Mayawati said.

Also Read | CAG Rafale Report: Audit notes IAF did not define ASQRs properly

The much awaited CAG report on the Rafale deal is a mixed bag for the opposition and government, giving them both enough ammunition to ensure that the politics around the fighter jets will not die down anytime soon.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on Rafale, tabled in the Rajya Sabha, said that the deal negotiated by the NDA in 2016 was 2.86 percent cheaper than what was negotiated by the UPA in 2007.