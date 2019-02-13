  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CAG report doesn't mention dissenting note, not worth paper its written on: Rahul

    By Pti
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 13: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday noted that the CAG report on the Rafale deal does not mention the dissent note by negotiators and said he doesn't think its worth the paper its written on.

    CAG report doesnt mention dissenting note, not worth paper its written on: Rahul

    Gandhi's dismissal of the Comptroller and Auditor General report came hours after the paper was tabled in Parliament.

    Also Read | CAG report doesn't mention dissenting note, not worth paper its written on: Rahul

    The government's argument on price and faster delivery of Rafale fighter jets has been demolished, Gandhi said at a press conference.

    The only reason for the new deal is to give Rs 30,000 crore to industrialist Anil Ambani, the Congress chief alleged.

    The government and Ambani have rejected the Congress' allegations on the figher jet deal with France.

    "The argument given by the prime minister for the new Rafale deal was price and faster delivery. This has been demolished," he said, citing a note by officials.

    "You say there was no scam, then why are you afraid of ordering a JPC," he said, reiterating his demand for a joint parliamentary committee to look into the deal.

    The Congress attack came came a day after Gandhi accused the prime minister of "treason" and violating the Official Secrets Act by acting as Anil Ambani's "middleman" in the Rafale jet contract, citing an email to claim the businessman was aware of the deal days before India and France finalised it.

    Also Read | CAG Rafale report: Modi's deal cheaper by 2.86% than UPA's era

    The BJP, however, rejected the charge, saying the email purportedly by an Airbus executive referred to a helicopter deal and not Rafale.

    Reliance Defence, in a statement, also refuted Gandhi's allegation saying the "proposed MoU" mentioned in the email referred to its cooperation with Airbus Helicopter.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi rafale deal

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 13, 2019, 17:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue