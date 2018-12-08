Home News India CAG report: BJP dares Kumaraswamy to order probe against Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Dec 8: Karnataka BJP has levelled allegation of financial irregularity against former chief minister Siddaramaiah based on CAG report findings.

Former minister Shobha Karandlaje dared Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to order a probe into the financial irregularities. She tweeted, " CAG Report finds ₹35,000cr account not available in 2016-17 financial year. This is a huge scam under Siddu stewardship. 'CONgress' rule which is synonymous to Corruption & it has once again lived up to its reputation. Will CM HDK dare to order an enquiry into this mega scam?."

BJP on Thursday released a booklet, which is a compilation of audit objections and observations made by the CAG in its report for 2016-17 that was tabled recently.

"Chief Minister Kumaraswamy tabled the CAG report. We now urge him to act against his predecessor Siddaramaiah for the irregularities," BJP MLC N Ravikumar told a press conference.

"The CAG report says there was a 19% mismatch in the state's receipts and expenditure, which translates into Rs 35,000 crore of public money that is unaccounted for," he said.

However, Siddaramaiah has dismissed BJP's allegation. "The BJP alleges that corruption has taken place during my administration. Siddaramaiah accused BJP of distracting people's attention from failure and incompetence of Narendra Modi government."

Allegations by @BJP4Karnataka about the corruption, during my stint as CM, are baseless. They are just misleading people to deviate from the issues of inefficiencies of @narendramodi govt. pic.twitter.com/hkC78LjNYW — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) December 8, 2018

Responding to Siddaramaiah's clarification, BJP MLA CT Ravi, asked, "Why is former CM @siddaramaiah shying away from an investigation into the 35,000 crore Funds that remain unaccounted during his Corrupt durbar. Unlike Siddaramaiah who cleverly slept through his term, PM @narendramodi is working round the clock for #TransformingIndia."