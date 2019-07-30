For Quick Alerts
Cafe Coffee day owner Siddhartha missing: Search operations resume
Mangalore, July 30: The founder of Cafe Coffee Day, V G Siddhartha has gone missing since Monday evening. He is also the son-in-law of former Karnataka Chief Minister, S M Krishna.
Who is V G Siddhartha? Here's all you need to know about India's coffee king
Reports say that he had got of his car near a bridge across the Nethravathi River near Mangalore, but did not return even after an hour. The driver went looking for him, but could not find him anywhere.
