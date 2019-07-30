Cafe Coffee day owner, S M Krishna’s son-in-law V Siddhartha goes missing

By Anuj Cariappa

Mangalore, July 30: The founder of Cafe Coffee Day, V G Siddhartha has gone missing since Monday evening. He is also the son-in-law of former Karnataka Chief Minister, S M Krishna.

Reports say that he had got of his car near a bridge across the Nethravathi River near Mangalore, but did not return even after an hour. The driver went looking for him, but could not find him anywhere. He informed the family, who in turn intimated the police.

The police have launched a massive search for him. His driver told the police that Siddhartha was talking on the phone when he got off the car near Kotekar. The police said that he was on a business trip to Mangalore.

Speaking on the incident, Mangaluru Police Commissioner, Sandeep Patil said that the police had deployed a dog squad that stopped in the middle of the bridge. He said,''Yesterday, he left from Bengaluru saying he is going to Sakleshpur. But on the way, he told his driver to go to Mangaluru. On reaching Netravati river bridge, he got down from the car, asked his driver to go ahead and stop.''

''Boat service and help of local fishermen being taken to conduct search operation in the Indravati river. We are checking with whom all he spoke last,'' Patil further said.

He also said,''I visited SM Krishna's house last night. I spoke to Siddhartha's wife and other relatives and gathered some information. I'm currently in Bengaluru.''

Siddhartha had arrived here from Bengaluru by car. Two persons who accompanied him got down at the Pumpwell Circle. He then instructed his driver to go towards Ullal, following which he told him to stop at the bridge. He was seen walking for sometime, before he went missing.

The police have intensified the search around the Nethravathi bridge. The police are also inspecting the CCTV footage in and around the area. Congress leader, U T Khader is at the site and overseeing the search operations. Speaking to reporters, he said,''I was shocked when I got the news. Police Commissioner and DC have ordered a search operation, it is being carried out with support from locals.''

As the news broke, several relatives and friends gathered at the residence of Krishna in Bengaluru. He is married to Krishna's first daughter Malavika. They have two sons.

Karnataka: People gather at former Karnataka CM, SM Krishna's residence in Bengaluru; His son-in law & founder-owner of Cafe Coffee Day, VG Siddhartha, has gone missing near Netravati River in Mangaluru. pic.twitter.com/tj04e5eoYO — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019

Siddhartha founded Coffee Day in the 1990s on Brigade Road, Bengaluru. He also founded a hospitality chain which runs a seven star resort Serai and Cicada.

He is popularly known as the Coffee King of India.

After the news broke, Karnataka Chief Minister, B S Yeddyurappa visited the residence of Krishna. Congress leader, D K Shivakumar too paid a visit and offered moral support.

It was reported recently that Coca-Cola was in early talks with CCD to acquire a substantial stake in India's largest coffee chain. CCD was eyeing a valuation of Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 crore from Coca-Cola for the stake sale.