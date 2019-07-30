Updates: Siddharatha made last call near bridge, says reports

Mangalore, July 30: The founder of Cafe Coffee Day, V G Siddhartha has gone missing since Monday evening. He is also the son-in-law of former Karnataka Chief Minister, S M Krishna.

Who is V G Siddhartha? Here's all you need to know about India's coffee king

Reports say that he had got of his car near a bridge across the Nethravathi River near Mangalore, but did not return even after an hour. The driver went looking for him, but could not find him anywhere.

Stay tuned for all the updates:

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, CMD of Biocon, said he was under unbearable stress from private money lenders. The #VGSiddhartha news is just stunning. He certainly wasnt a failed entrepreneur!



Black letter day for startups & entrepreneurship in India!



Siddharth is an exceptional entrepreneur who introduced millions of Indians to coffee.



His is the ugliest example of how agency persecution is wrecking India’s growth story — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) July 30, 2019 Shocked by VG Siddhartha’s sudden disappearance. Hope he is safe and found soon, tweets Congress leader Milind Deora. Cops intensify probe in VG Siddhartha's disappearance case. Employees are being questioned over owner Siddhartha’s disappearance. JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda has arrived at S M Krishna. Earlier his son, H D Kumaraswamy visited Krishna. Cafe Coffee Day outlets are working normally in various parts of the state. However a holiday has been declared for its employees working in Hassan. Many management staff have been rushed to Mangalore Search for missing founder and owner Cafe Coffee Day, VG Siddhartha in Mangaluru: Indian Coast Guard's ICGS Rajdoot to patrol off old Mangalore Port and maintain lookout close to harbour mouth. ACV (H-198)undertaking search in Netravati River and providing support to 3 diving teams. Employees of Coffee Day enterprises are in a state of shock over owner VG Siddhartha going missing. V G Siddhartha, the founder of Cafe Coffee Day, who has been missing since Monday night hinted about harassment by Income Tax officials. D K Shivakumar cries foul over V G Siddhartha’s letter. This letter written by him which is circulating is dated July 27. He had called me on July 28th asking if we could meet up. It is unbelievable that a courageous man like him would resort to this. I find this utterly fishy and urge that a thorough investigation be conducted into this matter, Shivakumar also said. Mangaluru police commissioner, S Patil said that he visited former Karnataka chief minister SM Krishna on Monday in light of his son-in-law's disappearance. He said, "I visited SM Krishna's house last night. I spoke to Siddhartha's wife and other relatives and gathered some information. I'm currently in Bengaluru." The chief minister BS Yediyurappa has also asked for minute-to-minute updates of the search operation. Meanwhile, The employees of Cafe Coffee Day factory in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district have asked to go home. Cafe Coffee Day was considered a huge success story in last 20 yrs. But suddenly,its owner and founder Sidharth is saying today that he failed as entrepreneur.He is missing.

What failed him eventually?

Economic policy?Market forces?or Consumer behaviour?

A gentleman, who popularised Coffee across the world, known for his business acumen. pic.twitter.com/ichuMqmdBn — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) July 30, 2019 Karnataka MP, Shobha Karandlaje has sought the help of the Centre to help in the search operations. Dakshin Kannada DC said that they are deploying diving experts. Massive search operations are on. Operations had been disrupted for sometime owing to heavy rains. This is to inform you that that V G Siddhartha, chairman and managing director of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd has not been reachable since yesterday evening. We are taking the help of concerned authorities. Company is professional managed and led by competent leadership team, which will ensure continuity of business. We will keep you posted as and when we receive further updates, the letter written by Coffee Day to BSE stated. The shares of the Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd dropped 20 per cent. The shares slumped as much as 20 per cent to 153.40 rupees. The stock as of its Monday’s closing price has corrected nearly 27 per cent in the last year. In a letter to Coffee Day and the Board of directors, he said, he regrets as he failed to create the right profitable model despite his best efforts. I would like to say that I gave it my all. I am very sorry to let down all the people that put their trust in me. “I fought for a long time, but today I gave up as I could take any more pressure from one of the private equity partners forcing me to buy back shares, a transaction, I partially completed six months back, by borrowing a large sum of money from a friend.” My team, auditors and senior management are totally unaware of all my transactions. The law should hold me and only me accountable, as I have withheld this information from everybody including my family. My intention was never to cheat or mislead anybody. I have failed as an entrepreneur. I sincerely request each of you to be strong and continue running these businesses with a new management, Siddhartha also wrote in the letter. The police have launched a massive search for him. His driver told the police that Siddhartha was talking on the phone when he got off the car near Kotekar. The police said that he was on a business trip to Mangalore. He had arrived here from Bengaluru by car. Two persons who accompanied him got down at the Pumpwell Circle. He then instructed his driver to go towards Ullal, following which he told him to stop at the bridge. He was seen walking for sometime, before he went missing. The police have intensified the search around the Nethravathi bridge. The police are also inspecting the CCTV footage in and around the area. Congress leader, U T Khader is at the site and overseeing the search operations. The driver in his statement said,” on Monday I went to his residence at 8 am in Bengaluru. At 12.30 pm, he asked me to drive to Sakleshpur. We we were nearing, he told me to drive towards Mangalore. As I was driving towards Mangalore, he said take the car to the bridge. He asked me to wait at the end of the bridge and said that he would walk. At 8 pm, I called him, but his phone was switched off. I then called his son and he said he would try calling him. Since there was no response, I filed this complaint.” After the news broke, Karnataka Chief Minister, B S Yeddyurappa visited the residence of Krishna. Congress leader, D K Shivakumar too paid a visit and offered moral support. H D Kumaraswamy and other senior leaders too called on S M Krishna.