    Cabinet Secy seeks cooperation of states to run more 'Shramik Special' trains

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, May 17: Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Sunday sought cooperation of the state governments in running of more 'Shramik Special' trains to facilitate the movement of migrant workers during the ongoing COVID-19-induced lockdown.

    Gauba said this at a video conference with chief secretaries and DGPs of all states and union territories here.

    Representational Image

    The Cabinet Secretary requested the officials of the state governments through video conference to cooperate in running of more 'Shramik Special' trains to facilitate the movement of migrant workers, a home ministry spokesperson said.

    The Chairman of the Railway Board, who was present in the video conference, assured that more number of special trains can be started if the states provide quick clearances.

    The cabinet secretary requested the state governments to make District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police responsible for safety and well being of migrant labourers.

    Coronavirus super-spreader: India’s 79 per cent of Covid-19 cases are from 30 municipal areas

    Those found walking on the roads or railways tracks should be escorted to shelter camps, provided food and water and their movement to desired destinations be felicitated by 'Shramik Special' trains, the spokesperson said.

    Movement of migrant workers during lockdown has become a humanitarian crisis with thousands of them were seen walking on roads and railways tracks ignoring government pleas to stay back at the place where they are.

    At least 16 such people were mowed down by a goods train in Maharashtra while at least 100 others were killed in road accidents in different parts of the country. The railways have so far run 1,300 'Shramik Special' trains since May 1 ferrying over 17 lakh people from various parts of the country to different destinations.

