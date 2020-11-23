Cabinet secretary chairs national crisis management committee meeting

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 23: Union Cabinet Secretary, Rajiv Gauba today chaired a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to review the status of impending Cyclone through video conferencing with the Chief Secretaries of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The Chief Secretaries of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry briefed the NCMC about their preparedness and mentioned that the authorities are fully prepared to meet any eventuality. They also informed about the coordination with the NDRF and other agencies to meet this challenge.

DG, India Meteorological Department made presentation on the present situation and mentioned that the status is being shared with the concerned State Governments. He mentioned that the impending Cyclone is going to affect coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry between 24th to 26th November, 2020.

Cyclone Nivar to make heavy landfall in Karaikal, Puducherry on November 25

The Cabinet Secretary mentioned that we all are aiming at zero loss of life and early restoration of normalcy in the affected areas. He mentioned that the advisories to fishermen not to go into the sea should be strictly implemented. People living in 'kutcha' houses may be advised suitably according to the situation, he added.

Secretaries from Home, Power, Telecommunication, Civil Aviation, Shipping, Health Ministry, Chairman, Railway Board, Member Secretary, NDMA, DG, NDRF and representative of Ministry of Defence also informed the NCMC about the arrangements and assistance to the concerned states.