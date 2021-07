Cabinet Reshuffle: Amit Shah to be India’s first Co-op minister; Scindia gets civil aviation

‘Will go to court’, says Chirag Paswan if Pashupati Paras inducted into Modi Cabinet

New Delhi, July 07: Mansukh Mandaviya was on Wednesday made the new health minister of India, replacing Dr. Harsh Vardhan.

PM Modi Cabinet New Portfolios Announced: Check Full List

Narendra Modi: Ministry of Science & Technology

Amit Shah: Ministry of Co-operation

Dharmendra Pradhan: Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship ministry

Smriti Irani: Woman and Child Development Minister

Mansukh Mandaviya: Health Minister

Narayan Tatu Rane: Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

Sarbananda Sonowal: Ministries of North East Development and Shipping and Waterways

Dr. Virendra Kumar

Jyotiraditya M Scindia: Minister of Civil Aviation

Ramchandra Prasad Singh:

Ashwini Vaishnaw: Union Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Railways.

Pashu Pati Kumar Paras: Food Processing

Kiren Rijiju: Law Ministry

Raj Kumar Singh:

Hardeep Singh Puri: Ministries of urban development, housing and petroleum

Bhupender Yadav: Labour Ministry and Ministry of Environment and Forests

Parshottam Rupala: Fisheries and Dairies Minister

G. Kishan Reddy:

Anurag Singh Thakur: Information and Broadcasting, Sports Ministry

Pankaj Choudhary:

Anupriya Singh Patel

Dr. Satya Pal Singh Baghel

Rajeev Chandrasekhar:

Shobha Karandlaje

Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

Darshana Vikram Jardosh

Meenakashi Lekhi: Ministry of State in External Affairs and Culture Ministry

Giriraj Singh: Ministry of Rural Development.

Annpurna Devi

A. Narayanaswamy

Kaushal Kishore

Ajay Bhatt

B. L. Verma

Ajay Kumar

Chauhan Devusinh

Bhagwanth Khuba

Kapil Moreshwar Patil

Pratima Bhoumik

Dr. Subhas Sarkar

Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad

Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar

Bishweswar Tudu

Shantanu Thakur

Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai

John Barla

Dr. L Murugan

Nitish Pramanik