Cabinet Meeting: Lakhs living in Delhi's uauthorised colonies to get ownership rights

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Oct 23: Among several decisions taken at the meeting Cabinet Meeting in the national capital today, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that 40 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi will be given ownership rights.

Furthermore, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad dispeled the speculations that MTNL and BSNL could be disinvested.

Both minister spoke at the media briefing after the cabinet meeting.

"Cabinet has taken historic decision to give ownership rights to 40 lakhs people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi," Javadekar said.

"Neither MTNL or BSNL are being closed, nor being disinvested, nor is being hired to any third party," RS Prasad said.

Story to be updated with more details.