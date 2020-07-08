  • search
    New Delhi, July 08: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar is announcing the cabinet decision on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision of extending Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana till November.

    Cabinet meeting highlights: Key decisions announced by Modi government

    Here are the top decisions and highlights:

    • Cabinet approves extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana
    • 810 million people given 5 kg rice / wheat per person and 1 kg dal for one family, free for last 3 months
    • Cabinet approves capital infusion of Rs12,450 crore for 3 Public Sector General Insurance Companies
    • Cabinet approves extension of EPF contribution of 24% till August 2020
    • With a total estimated expenditure of Rs 4,860 crore, this move will benefit over 7.2 mn employees
    • PMGKY aims to provide a safety net to the poor and vulnerable
    • Cabinet approves development of Affordable Rental Housing Complexes for urban migrants and poor
    • 1.2 crore tonnes of food grains and 4.6 lakh tonnes of pulses have been distributed in last 3 months. 2.03 lakh tonnes of food grains and 9.7 lakh tonnes of pulses to be given in next 5 months, till November 2020

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 17:21 [IST]
