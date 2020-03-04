  • search
Trending Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cabinet meeting: From coronavirus screening at 21 airports to PSU banks merger, here are highlights

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a Cabinet meeting in which several proposals were made for the development of India.

    Cabinet meeting: From coronavirus screening at 21 airports to PSU banks merger, here are highlights
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    After the meeting, Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Nirmala Sitharaman briefed the media about the meeting.

    17 Indians abroad infected with coronavirus, says MEA

    Here are the key highlights of the meeting:

    • NRIs who are Indian nationals will get permission to invest 100% in Air India. It will pave the way for fresh investments
    • Screening going on at 21 airports for coronavirus. In the last 10 months, more than 6 lakh passengers have been screened
    • India is going to start 19 new coronavirus testing labs
    • Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally monitoring the situation in the wake of coronavirus.
    • 72 changes in 65 sections in the Companies Act which was passed in 2013 suggested
    • Govt's priority is to decriminalise the Companies Act. The quantum of penalty will be reduced.
    • Exemption to companies with obligation to spend ₹50 lakh or less under the CSR from the requirement of having a CSR committee
    • After amalgamation, there will be 12 PSU banks only
    • Bank mergers will not affect operations of the banks
    • Cabinet has approved the Companies (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019. The bill removes criminality under the Act. "This Bill furthers ease of living for law-abiding corporates and de-clogs the criminal justice system in the country

    More CABINET MEETING News

    Read more about:

    cabinet meeting coronavirus narendra modi

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 17:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 4, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X