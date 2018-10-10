India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Cabinet gives nod to boost skill ecosystem

By
    New Delhi, Oct 10: In a major boost to India's skill ecosystem, Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the merger of National Council for Vocational Training and the National Skill Development Agency into the National Council for Vocational Education and Training.

    Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad. File photo

    Also, CCEA Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the proposal for closure of Biecco Lawrie Limited including giving voluntary retirement scheme / voluntary separation scheme to the employees of the company.

    Cabinet cleared payment of productivity linked bonus equivalent to 78 days' wages for the financial year 2017-18 for all eligible non-gazetted Railway employees.

    Establishment and operationalisation of permanent campuses of the two new Indian Institutes of Science Education & Research at Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) and Berhampur (Odisha).

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 10, 2018, 13:42 [IST]
