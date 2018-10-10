Cabinet gives nod to boost skill ecosystem

New Delhi, Oct 10: In a major boost to India's skill ecosystem, Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the merger of National Council for Vocational Training and the National Skill Development Agency into the National Council for Vocational Education and Training.

Also, CCEA Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the proposal for closure of Biecco Lawrie Limited including giving voluntary retirement scheme / voluntary separation scheme to the employees of the company.

Cabinet cleared payment of productivity linked bonus equivalent to 78 days' wages for the financial year 2017-18 for all eligible non-gazetted Railway employees.

Establishment and operationalisation of permanent campuses of the two new Indian Institutes of Science Education & Research at Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) and Berhampur (Odisha).