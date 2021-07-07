For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
LIVE
Cabinet Expansion LIVE Updates: PMO sends new list of ministers to Rashtrapati Bhavan
India
New Delhi, July 07: In a major development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega cabinet reshuffle, the first in his second term, will be announced today at 6 pm. According to reports, the new cabinet will be the youngest ever in India's history.
Several big leaders have arrived at the PM's residence and are waiting there fuelling a guessing game.
Newest First Oldest First
Sources tell OneIndia that the council is likely to have greater representation from the OBC, SC and ST communities. Currently there are 21 Cabinet ministers, nine ministers with independent charge and 23 ministers of state in the union council of ministers. The council can have up to 81 ministers.
Union Home Minister, Amit Shah has arrived at Lok Kalyan Marg, the Prime Minister’s residence. Shobha Karandlaje, Ajay Mishra and Heena Gavit have also reached the PM’s residence. Meenakshi Lekhi, Kapil Patil, Ajay Bhatt, Pashupati Paras, Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, BJP chief, J P Nadda have also reached the PM’s residence.