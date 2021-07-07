YouTube
    Cabinet Expansion LIVE Updates: PMO sends new list of ministers to Rashtrapati Bhavan

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 07: In a major development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega cabinet reshuffle, the first in his second term, will be announced today at 6 pm. According to reports, the new cabinet will be the youngest ever in India's history.

    Cabinet Expansion LIVE Updates: Union Cabinet reshuffle to take place at 6 pm today

    Several big leaders have arrived at the PM's residence and are waiting there fuelling a guessing game.

    2:16 PM, 7 Jul
    Ministers of State Anurag Thakur, Purshottam Rupala and GK Reddy, who also met with PM Modi, are likely to be promoted.
    1:55 PM, 7 Jul
    Many positions in the Cabinet are lying vacant due to exit of the Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena and also the demise of LJP leader, Ram Vilas Paswan.
    1:55 PM, 7 Jul
    Some of the allies who are likely to be accommodated in the council of ministers are Lok Janshakti Party, Apna Dal and Janata Dal (United).
    1:54 PM, 7 Jul
    The Prime Minster’s Office has sent the new list of Minsters to the President’s office. The oath taking ceremony will take place at 6 pm today.
    1:38 PM, 7 Jul
    A PTI report says that Labour Minister, Santosh Gangwar has resigned.
    1:30 PM, 7 Jul
    The meeting at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg is over. The leaders have started to leave. The expansion will take place at 6 pm today.
    1:28 PM, 7 Jul
    43 ministers, new and old, will take oath today.
    1:13 PM, 7 Jul
    Is Ramesh Pokhriyal, the HRD Minister being dropped from the Cabinet on health grounds? He is said to have expressed his unwillingness to continue in the Cabinet due to health issues. The other minister who is likely to be dropped is Deboshree Chaudhary.
    1:00 PM, 7 Jul
    The invitation letter for the function at 6pm
    12:58 PM, 7 Jul
    Sources tell OneIndia that the council is likely to have greater representation from the OBC, SC and ST communities. Currently there are 21 Cabinet ministers, nine ministers with independent charge and 23 ministers of state in the union council of ministers. The council can have up to 81 ministers.
    12:55 PM, 7 Jul
    Narayan Rane had visited the PM’s residence earlier and left. The Cabinet reshuffle will take place at 6 pm today.
    12:55 PM, 7 Jul
    Union Home Minister, Amit Shah has arrived at Lok Kalyan Marg, the Prime Minister’s residence. Shobha Karandlaje, Ajay Mishra and Heena Gavit have also reached the PM’s residence. Meenakshi Lekhi, Kapil Patil, Ajay Bhatt, Pashupati Paras, Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, BJP chief, J P Nadda have also reached the PM’s residence.
    12:54 PM, 7 Jul
    There will be more women ministers and special representation will be given to those who have administrative experience, say the sources.
    12:54 PM, 7 Jul
    Government sources also say the revamped cabinet will include "PhDs, MBAs, post-graduates and professionals", to bring up the average education level.
    12:53 PM, 7 Jul
    Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda reach PM's residence
    12:53 PM, 7 Jul
    Sarbananda Sonowal leaves from residence

