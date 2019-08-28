  • search
    Govt eases FDI norms for single brand retail, coal mining, digital media

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 28: In order to boost a sluggish economy, the Centre on Wednesday notified 100% Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in contract manufacturing under the automatic route. A 26 per cent FDI was also approved in digital media.

    Javadekar

    Union Minister Piyush Goyal added that the Cabinet has relaxed rules for single-brand retail and expanded definition of 30 pc domestic sourcing. Besides, the Cabinet approved online retailing under single-brand retail and relaxed rule of a mandatory brick-and-mortar store.

    "FDI regulations have been liberalised. FDI regime has been simplified. This will also boost employment for the youth. We see an opportunity to make India a manufacturing hub," Goel, said after a cabinet meeting.

    Earlier, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed 100% FDI for insurance intermediaries. Prior to this, the FDI limit was set at 49%.

    In the existing foreign investment policy, 100 per cent FDI is permitted in the manufacturing sector under the automatic route.

    Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved 75 new medical colleges to be established by 2021-22. He said this move to add 15,700 MBBS seats in the country.

    Besides this, the Union Cabinet also approved sugar export policy for the evacuation of surplus stocks during sugar season 2019-20. Ex[port subsidy of Rs 6268 crore will be given to sugarcane farmers for producing 60 lakh tonnes of sugar.

    The cabinet has also establishment of an International Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), said Javadekar adding that the prime minister will launch CDRI during UN Climate Summit in New York on 23rd September 2019.

