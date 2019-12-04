Cabinet approves SC/ST reservation in LS, assemblies for 10 years

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Dec 04: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to extend the reservation for SCs and STs in the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies for another 10 years, highly placed sources said.

The reservation for these categories in the LS and the assemblies was to expire on January 25, 2020.

The government will bring a bill to extend the reservation in this session, the sources said.

While reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the legislature is carried out through constitutional amendments, similar reservation in jobs for these categories is decided by respective state governments, a senior functionary explained.