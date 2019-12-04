  • search
    Cabinet approves SC/ST reservation in LS, assemblies for 10 years

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 04: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to extend the reservation for SCs and STs in the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies for another 10 years, highly placed sources said.

    The reservation for these categories in the LS and the assemblies was to expire on January 25, 2020.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The government will bring a bill to extend the reservation in this session, the sources said.

      While reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the legislature is carried out through constitutional amendments, similar reservation in jobs for these categories is decided by respective state governments, a senior functionary explained.

