For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Cabinet approves SC/ST reservation in LS, assemblies for 10 years
India
New Delhi, Dec 04: The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to extend reservation for SCs and STs in the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies for another 10 years, highly placed sources said.
The reservation for these categories in the LS and the assemblies was to expire on January 25, 2020.
The government will bring a bill to extend the reservation in this session, the sources said.
Cabinet clears Citizenship Amendment Bill, to be tabled in Parliament next week
While reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the legislature is carried out through constitutional amendments, similar reservation in jobs for these categories is decided by respective state governments, a senior functionary explained.