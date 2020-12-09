YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cabinet approves Rs 22,810 crore outlay for new employment scheme

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 09: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Rs 22,810 crore outlay for a new employment scheme that aims at encouraging businesses to do fresh hiring. Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana, the government will for two years provide employee and employer contribution to the retirement fund for new hires by businesses and entities, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said.

    Cabinet approves Rs 22,810 crore outlay for new employment scheme

    The scheme would till 2023 entail an outgo of Rs 22,810 crore and would benefit around 58.5 lakh employees.

    The Cabinet also approved laying undersea submarine optical fibre cable to provide high-speed broadband for Lakshadweep, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said. The Cabinet also approved setting up of 1 crore data centres.

    The Cabinet also approved framework for proliferation of public Wifi access network through PM WANI scheme.

    More UNION CABINET News

    Read more about:

    union cabinet employment

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 9, 2020, 16:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 9, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X