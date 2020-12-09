Cabinet approves Rs 22,810 crore outlay for new employment scheme

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 09: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Rs 22,810 crore outlay for a new employment scheme that aims at encouraging businesses to do fresh hiring. Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana, the government will for two years provide employee and employer contribution to the retirement fund for new hires by businesses and entities, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said.

The scheme would till 2023 entail an outgo of Rs 22,810 crore and would benefit around 58.5 lakh employees.

The Cabinet also approved laying undersea submarine optical fibre cable to provide high-speed broadband for Lakshadweep, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said. The Cabinet also approved setting up of 1 crore data centres.

The Cabinet also approved framework for proliferation of public Wifi access network through PM WANI scheme.