    Cabinet approves revision in DTH guidelines, licences to be issued for 20 years

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 23: The Union Cabinet today decided to approve the revision in guidelines for providing DTH services in the country.

    Prakash Javadekar

    Now, the DTH licences will be issued for 20 years. The licence fee will be collected quarterly, Union Minister, Prakash Javadekar said following the Cabinet meeting.

    Further the Union Cabinet also approved the merger of the Films Division, Directorate of Film Festivals, National Film Archives of India and the Children Film Society, India with the National Film Development Corporation.

    The Union Cabinet also approved Rs 59,000 crore post-matric scholarship scheme for more than 4 crore SC students in five years. The Central Government will spend Rs 35,534 crore while the remaining will be borne by the state governments, Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot said.

    Wednesday, December 23, 2020, 16:52 [IST]
