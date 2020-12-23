Cabinet meeting highlights: Nod for revised DTH guidelines, licences to be issued for 20 years

Cabinet approves raising abortion upper limit to 24 weeks; bill to be tabled in next Parl session

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 23: The Union Cabinet today decided to approve the revision in guidelines for providing DTH services in the country.

Now, the DTH licences will be issued for 20 years. The licence fee will be collected quarterly, Union Minister, Prakash Javadekar said following the Cabinet meeting.

Further the Union Cabinet also approved the merger of the Films Division, Directorate of Film Festivals, National Film Archives of India and the Children Film Society, India with the National Film Development Corporation.

The Union Cabinet also approved Rs 59,000 crore post-matric scholarship scheme for more than 4 crore SC students in five years. The Central Government will spend Rs 35,534 crore while the remaining will be borne by the state governments, Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot said.

Cabinet meeting highlights:

Cabinet also approved merger of Films Division, Directorate of Film Festivals, National Film Archives of India, and Children's Film Society India with National Film Development Corporation.

Transaction Advisor and Legal Advisor to advise on the transfer of assets and employees and to oversee all aspects of operationalization of the merger; Interests of the employees of all the concerned Media Units will be fully taken care and no employee will be retrenched.

Government's big push foreducation for SCs. Cabinet Approves Rs.59,000 Cr post matric scholarship scheme for more than 4 Cr SC students in 5 years; Central Government would spend Rs. 35,534 Cr (60%) and the balance would be spent by the State Govts.

Central share in the scheme would be released on DBT mode into the bank accounts of the students; Central Assistance of Rs 1100 crore annually during 2017-18 to 2019-20 would be increased more than 5 times to be around Rs 6000 core annually during 2020-21 to 2025-26.

It is estimatedthat 1.36 Cr such poorest students, who are currently not continuing their education beyond 10th standards would be brought into the higher education system in the next 5 years.