Cabinet approves package for allocation of food grains to migrants

    New Delhi, May 20: The Union Cabinet approved the modification in the existing "Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme (PCGS)".

    It further approved the scheme for formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (FME). Here are the highlights of the Cabinet meeting.

    • Cabinet approves extension of 'Pradhan MantriVayaVandanaYojana'
    • Cabinet approves 'Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana - A scheme to bring about Blue Revolution through sustainable and responsible development of fisheries section in India
    • Cabinet approves 'AtmaNirbhar Bharat Package for allocation of foodgrains to the migrants / stranded migrants
    • Cabinet approves Special Liquidity Scheme for NBFCs/HFCs to address their Liquidity Stress
    • Cabinet approves additional funding of up to Rupees three lakh crore through introduction of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS)
    • Cabinet approves issuance of the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of State Laws) Second Order, 2020 in relation of Jammu & Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralisation and Recruitment) Act
    • Cabinet approves waiver of interest of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited
    • Cabinet approves adoption of methodology for auction of coal and lignite mines/blocks for sale of coal / lignite on revenue sharing basis and tenure of coking coal linkage

