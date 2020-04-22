Cabinet approves ordinance to jail those attacking doctors for 7years

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 22: Those found guilty of attacking doctors could face up to 7 years in jail. Announcing this, Union Minister, Prakash Javdekar said that the Cabinet has approved the new ordinance to amend the Epidemic Diseases Act.

This would make acts of violence against doctors as cognisable and non-bailable offences.

Further, compensation for injury would also be provided for injury to healthcare service personnel or for causing damage or loss to property. The ordinance would help protect the healthcare service personnel.

Coronavirus positive cases in India rise to 19,984, death toll at 640

Javdekar said that if damage is done to the vehicles or clinics of healthcare workers, then a compensation amounting to twice the market value of the damaged property will be recovered from the accused. There is also a provision of 6 months to 7 years in jail if anyone is found guilty of attacking a doctor.

The Ordinance also proposes completion of the investigation within a month and decision within a year. A fine of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh has also been proposed. The acts of violence are being made both cognisable and non-bailable, Javdekar also said.