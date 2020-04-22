  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cabinet approves ordinance to jail those attacking doctors for 7years

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 22: Those found guilty of attacking doctors could face up to 7 years in jail. Announcing this, Union Minister, Prakash Javdekar said that the Cabinet has approved the new ordinance to amend the Epidemic Diseases Act.

    This would make acts of violence against doctors as cognisable and non-bailable offences.

    Cabinet approves ordinance to jail those attacking doctors for 7years
    Image Courtesy @ANI

    Further, compensation for injury would also be provided for injury to healthcare service personnel or for causing damage or loss to property. The ordinance would help protect the healthcare service personnel.

    Coronavirus positive cases in India rise to 19,984, death toll at 640

    Javdekar said that if damage is done to the vehicles or clinics of healthcare workers, then a compensation amounting to twice the market value of the damaged property will be recovered from the accused. There is also a provision of 6 months to 7 years in jail if anyone is found guilty of attacking a doctor.

    The Ordinance also proposes completion of the investigation within a month and decision within a year. A fine of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh has also been proposed. The acts of violence are being made both cognisable and non-bailable, Javdekar also said.

    More PRAKASH JAVADEKAR News

    Read more about:

    prakash javadekar coronavirus health workers

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X