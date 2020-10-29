Union Cabinet approves Mission Karmayogi: What this step to reform bureaucracy is all about

Union Cabinet congratulates PM Modi for completing over 19 years in public life

Union Cabinet approves de-merger of Nagarnar Steel Plant from NMDC Ltd

Adaption of J&K Panchayat Raj Act: Highlights of the Union Cabinet meet

Cabinet approves mechanism for procurement of ethanol

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 29: The Union Cabinet today approved the mechanism for procurement of ethanol by the Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies under Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme. The ethanol prices were revised for the supply to Public Sector OMCs for Ethanol Supply.

Here are the highlights of the Union Cabinet decisions:

Centre brings new law to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR, what is it: Watch the video| Oneindia News

Significant Cabinet decision taken for the benefit of Sugarcane Farmers/Manufacturers. New Price fixed for Ethanol produced from sugar- Rs. 62.65/ltr. Ethanol manufactured from 'B' heavy molasses - Rs. 57.61/ltr. Ethanol manufactured from 'C' heavy molasses - Rs. 45.69/ltr.

Cabinet approves extension of Norms for Mandatory Packaging in Jute Materials. 100 per cent of the food-grains and 20 per cent of the sugar shall be mandatorily packaged in diversified jute bags.

Cabinet approves Externally Aided Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP)-Phase II & Phase III to improve the safety and operational performance of selected 736 dams across the country, this project worth Rs 10,211 crore, will be implemented from April 2021- March 2031.

Cabinet approves the Memorandum of Understanding between India and Cambodia on cooperation in the field of Health and Medicine.

Cabinet approves Memorandum of Cooperation between India and Japan on cooperation in the field of Information and Communication Technologies.