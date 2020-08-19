Union Cabinet approves setting up of National Recruitment Agency

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 19: In a bid to benefit the job seeking youth of the country, the Union Cabinet has approved the setting up of the National Recruitment Agency to conduct the National Recruitment Agency.

The Cabinet also approved the Fair and Remunerative Price of sugarcane payable by sugar mills for the sugar season 2020-21 at Rs 285 per quintal for a basic recovery rate of 10 per cent.

The Cabinet has also approved the leasing of three airports-Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram of the Airports Authority of India through Public Private Partnership.

These are being leased out development and maintenance, Union Minister, Prakash Javadekar informed.

The Cabinet also approved the one time relaxation to Power Finance Corporations and Rural Electrification Corporation for extending loans to DISCOMs above limits of working capital cap of 25 per cent of the last year's revenues under the Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana.

Highlights:

All banks, NBFCs allowed to offer loans to MSMEs at discounted rates.