  • search

Cabinet approves Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, to ask Pakistan to cooperate

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 22: The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved Kartarpur Sahib Corridor a day before Guru Nanak Jayanti. The Centre will take up the matter with Pakistan to allow pilgrims.

    Cabinet approves Kartarpur Sahib Corridor
    Sikh devotees leave for Pakistan to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji (first Sikh guru) at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, in Amritsar, Wednesday, Nov.21, 2018. (PTI Photo)

    Home Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed Cabinet approval on Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on Twitter. Rajnath Singh said Government will take up the matter with Pakistan to allow pilgrims.

    After the Cabinet meeting, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, said, "We decided in the cabinet meeting today that we will build the Kartarpur corridor till the international border. All sorts of modern technology will be used to build this corridor."

    Also read: Communal clashes in Mirzapur, Kanpur ahead of VHP meet

    Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur is 120 km from Lahore. It is built on the historic site where Guru Nanak settled and assembled a Sikh community after his missionary travels. The present gurdwara is built on the site where Guru Nanak died, on 22 September 1539.

    The gurdwara is also notable for its location near the border between Pakistan and India. The shrine is visible from the Indian side of the border as Pakistani authorities generally trim the tall Elephant grass that would otherwise obstruct the view.

    Indian Sikhs gather in large numbers on bluffs to perform darshan, or sacred viewing of the site, from the Indian side of the border.

    Gurdwara Parbandhak Board

    Gurdwara Parbandhak Board

    J & K State Gurdwara Parbandhak Board officials hand over passports to Sikh devotees after they got visa to visit Pakistan for celebrating the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji in Jammu, Tuesday, Nov 20, 2018.

    Members of Sikh Jatha

    Members of Sikh Jatha

    Members of Sikh Jatha leave for Pakistan on a special train to celebrate the 550th birthday anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of the Sikh faith, being held from November 21 to November 30 in Pakistan, from Attari Railway Station in Attari, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. A Sikh Jatha of about 3800 pilgrims is on their way to Pakistan to celebrate the birthday of Guru Nanak Devji, and pay obeisance at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib.

    Attari Railway Station

    Attari Railway Station

    Members of Sikh Jatha leave for Pakistan on a special train to celebrate the 550th birthday anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of the Sikh faith, being held from November 21 to November 30 in Pakistan, from Attari Railway Station in Attari, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018.

    Special train

    Special train

    Sikh pilgrims wave from a special train as they leave for Pakistan from Attari Railway Station, Wednesday, Nov 21, 2018, to visit Nankana Sahib for celebrating 550th birthday anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji.

    Photo Courtesy: PTI Photos

    More details awaited.

    Read more about:

    new delhi rajnath singh

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue