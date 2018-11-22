Cabinet approves Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, to ask Pakistan to cooperate

New Delhi, Nov 22: The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved Kartarpur Sahib Corridor a day before Guru Nanak Jayanti. The Centre will take up the matter with Pakistan to allow pilgrims.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed Cabinet approval on Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on Twitter. Rajnath Singh said Government will take up the matter with Pakistan to allow pilgrims.

After the Cabinet meeting, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, said, "We decided in the cabinet meeting today that we will build the Kartarpur corridor till the international border. All sorts of modern technology will be used to build this corridor."

Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur is 120 km from Lahore. It is built on the historic site where Guru Nanak settled and assembled a Sikh community after his missionary travels. The present gurdwara is built on the site where Guru Nanak died, on 22 September 1539.

The gurdwara is also notable for its location near the border between Pakistan and India. The shrine is visible from the Indian side of the border as Pakistani authorities generally trim the tall Elephant grass that would otherwise obstruct the view.

Indian Sikhs gather in large numbers on bluffs to perform darshan, or sacred viewing of the site, from the Indian side of the border.

Gurdwara Parbandhak Board J & K State Gurdwara Parbandhak Board officials hand over passports to Sikh devotees after they got visa to visit Pakistan for celebrating the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji in Jammu, Tuesday, Nov 20, 2018. Members of Sikh Jatha Members of Sikh Jatha leave for Pakistan on a special train to celebrate the 550th birthday anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of the Sikh faith, being held from November 21 to November 30 in Pakistan, from Attari Railway Station in Attari, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. A Sikh Jatha of about 3800 pilgrims is on their way to Pakistan to celebrate the birthday of Guru Nanak Devji, and pay obeisance at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib. Attari Railway Station Members of Sikh Jatha leave for Pakistan on a special train to celebrate the 550th birthday anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of the Sikh faith, being held from November 21 to November 30 in Pakistan, from Attari Railway Station in Attari, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. Special train Sikh pilgrims wave from a special train as they leave for Pakistan from Attari Railway Station, Wednesday, Nov 21, 2018, to visit Nankana Sahib for celebrating 550th birthday anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji. Photo Courtesy: PTI Photos

More details awaited.