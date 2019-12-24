  • search
Trending Flashback 2019 NPR
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cabinet approves funds for updating National Population Register

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 24: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved funds to the tune of over Rs 8,500 crore for updating the National Population Register, officials have said.

    The NPR exercise is to commence from April next year. The NPR is a list of "usual residents" of the country.

    Cabinet approves funds for updating National Population Register

    Updating of this data was done during 2015 by conducting a door-to-door survey. The digitisation of the updated information has been completed.

    What is NPR and should you worry about its implementation

    Now it has been decided to update the National Population Register along with the house-listing phase of Census 2021 from April to September 2020 in all the states/union territories, except Assam.

    More UNION CABINET News

    Read more about:

    union cabinet approved funds national population register

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue