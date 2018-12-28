Cabinet approves amendment in POCSO Act, death penalty for aggravated sexual assault to minors

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Dec 28: Narendra Modi Cabinet o laid down amendments to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by approving death penalty for aggravated sexual offences against children below the age of 18 years.

The announcement was made by Union Law Minister Shankar Prasad. The decisive decision comes in the wake of innumerable crimes against children, which later triggered resistance in the country.

Cabinet has approved death penalty in aggravated sexual offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Earlier this year, Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Maneka Gandhi had proposed the amendments in the aftermath of the horrific Kathua gangrape and murder case which had sparked countrywide outrage