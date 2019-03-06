  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cabin decompression on Air India flight, all passengers safe

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 06: Air India Delhi to Frankfurt flight (Boeing 787) returned to Delhi from Rajasthan airspace due to Cabin decompression at 20,000 feet on Wednesday.

    Cabin decompression on Air India flight, all passengers safe

    Aircraft took off today at 1:35 pm and returned to Delhi from Rajasthan airspace at around 4 pm. Around 191 people were onboard and all are reported to be safe, according to news agency ANI.

    Also Read | Air India directs crew to say 'Jai Hind' after every announcement

    It may be recalled that last year several passengers on a Jet Airways flight from Mumbai to Jaipur suffered nose and ear bleeding Thursday after the crew "forgot" to turn on a switch that controls cabin air pressure. The Boeing 737 aircraft returned to Mumbai due to "loss of cabin pressure" and the pilots have been taken off duty pending investigation.

    More air india NewsView All

    Read more about:

    air india frankfurt

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 21:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue