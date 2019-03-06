Cabin decompression on Air India flight, all passengers safe

New Delhi, Mar 06: Air India Delhi to Frankfurt flight (Boeing 787) returned to Delhi from Rajasthan airspace due to Cabin decompression at 20,000 feet on Wednesday.

Aircraft took off today at 1:35 pm and returned to Delhi from Rajasthan airspace at around 4 pm. Around 191 people were onboard and all are reported to be safe, according to news agency ANI.

Cabin decompression on Air India Delhi to Frankfurt flight(Boeing 787) at 20,000 feet. Aircraft took off today at 1:35 pm and returned to Delhi from Rajasthan airspace at around 4 pm. Around 191 people were onboard, all safe pic.twitter.com/Hn6ADzjPob — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2019

It may be recalled that last year several passengers on a Jet Airways flight from Mumbai to Jaipur suffered nose and ear bleeding Thursday after the crew "forgot" to turn on a switch that controls cabin air pressure. The Boeing 737 aircraft returned to Mumbai due to "loss of cabin pressure" and the pilots have been taken off duty pending investigation.