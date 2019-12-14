  • search
    CAB: When Jamia Millia Islamia University turned into a battlefield

    New Delhi, Dec 14: The Jamia Millia Islamia University turned into a battlefield after police and students, who wanted to march to Parliament House to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act, clashed with each other prompting AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to reach the spot to take stock of the situation.

    Fifty students were detained following a clash between police and students after the protestors were stopped at the varsity gate and prevented from carrying out their march.

    Students of Jamia Millia Islamia University clash with the police during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), at the University in New Delhi
    The students, who were baton-charged by police personnel, alleged that the police also used tear gas to quell their march. The students also resorted to stone-pelting. However, the protestors alleged that police resorted to stone-pelting first and students threw stones in response to the attack.

    Videos circulated by students on social media showed police caning the protestors.

    The police had cordoned off the road and protestors were seen climbing onto barricades. The University's gate was later closed.

    "We were marching peacefully and police stopped us from marching. First, they lathicharged us asking us to move backwards. Then they pelted stones in response to which students picked up stones too," Onaihza, a law student at Jamia, said.

    Another student alleged that police resorted to pelting stones and then used tear gas that resulted in many students being injured.

    Police, however, denied the allegations.

    "Students started their march. We had placed barricades which they broke and tried to jump over them. Then they threw stones at us forcing us to use teargas shells. The students have been detained and taken to Badarpur police station," a senior police official present at the stop said.

    Area MLA Amanatullah Khan from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

    As a precautionary measure, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) closed the entry and exit points at Patel Chowk and Janpath metro stations following Delhi police's advisory.

    "As advised by Delhi Police, entry & exit at Patel Chowk and Janpath have been closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations," DMRC said on twitter.

    The stations were opened an hour later.

