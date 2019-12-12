CAB Protests: Mobile internet, messaging services withdrawn in Meghalaya

India

PTI

By PTI

Shillong, Dec 12: The Meghalaya government on Thursday withdrew mobile Internet and messaging services across the state for the next 48 hours due to deteriorating law and order situation triggered by protests over contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, officials said. The services have been withdrawn since 5 pm Thursday.

The district administration in the state capital has also clamped curfew in areas under two police stations in view of the "serious" deterioration of law and order.

The curfew will come into effect from 10 pm tonight till further orders, they said.

Additional Home Secretary C V D Diengdoh issued the order after receiving inputs from the police and the district administrations across the state, they said.

"Messaging platforms like SMS, WhatsApp and social media platforms like facebook, twitter and YouTube are likely to be used for transmission of information through pictures, videos and text that have the potential to cause civil unrest and exacerbate the law and order situation," Diengdoh said in the order.

Burning and vandalisation of vehicles this afternoon led to chaotic situation in the Police Bazaar area and Iew Duh area, resulting in imposition of curfew in all neighbourhoods that include areas under Sadar PS and Lumdiengjri PS, District deputy commissioner M W Nongbri told PTI.

She said at least 20 localities will be affected by the curfew which will be effective from 10 pm tonight until further orders.