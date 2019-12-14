  • search
    CAB protests: Many parts of Bengal continue to burn

    Kolkata, Dec 14: Road and rail blockades continued in different parts of West Bengal on Saturday by people protesting against the amended Citizenship Act.

    Incidents of violence were reported from Murshidabad and North 24 Paraganas districts, and rural Howrah, police said.

    CAB protests: Many parts of Bengal continue to burn
    The National Highway 34, one of the arterial roads that connect north and south Bengal, was blocked in Murshidabad. Several other roads in the district were also blocked, they said.

    RJD calls for Bihar bandh on Dec 21 in protest against citizenship law

    In Howarh district's Domjur area, the National Highway 6 was blocked as protester set tyers ablazed and ransacked several vehicles, the police said.

    Huge police contingent has been rushed to the spot to control the situation, they said.

    Train movements were also blocked in the Sealdah- Hasnabad section of the Eastern Railway.

    The agitators are staging sit-ins on the tracks at Shondaliya and Kakra Mirzapur stations of the section since 6.25 am, a railway spokesperson said.

    Railway station set on fire in Bengal's Murshidabad by Citizenship act protesters

    Protests over the amended Citizenship Act reached the shores of West Bengal on Friday, with agitators resorting to violence and arson at railway stations and thoroughfares across the state, seeking immediate revocation of the law.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 14, 2019, 11:20 [IST]
